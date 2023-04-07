Directors for three very different Star Wars movies announced
Three new Star Wars movies exploring three very different time periods are in the works, from directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. After a myriad of false starts, Star Wars theatrical…
