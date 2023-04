Daisy Ridley is returning to the “Star Wars” universe, it was announced at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. Ridley will reprise the character of Rey in a new film to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, set 15 years after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “My heart is…



#daisyridley #starwars #ridley #sharmeenobaidchinoy #sharmeen #obaidchinoy #jedi #jedimaster