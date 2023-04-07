Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars files lawsuit against band, says he was gaslit and pushed out of group

Mick Mars, Motley Crue’s guitarist of 41 years, has filed legal papers bringing deep divisions between him and the other three members of the band out into the open. The suit only demands that the group hand over relevant documents about their businesses in advance of arbitration. But the wealth…



