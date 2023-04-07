AOC Vows to File Articles of Impeachment on Clarence Thomas Over Explosive Report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) vowed that she wants to see Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas impeached — and she’ll file the papers if no one else will. Ocasio-Cortez said she would introduce and draft articles of impeachment for Clarence if no other Democratic lawmaker did in an…



#supremecourt #clarencethomas #ocasiocortez #clarence #levertime #davidsirota #propublica #democrat #housedems #subscribe