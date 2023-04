Nonfarm payrolls rose about in line with expectations in March as the labor market showed increased signs of slowing. The Labor Department reported Friday that payrolls grew by 236,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for 238,000 and below the upwardly revised 326,000 in February.…



