‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Puts Harrison Ford Back in Action

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought a pulpy sense of adventure to the Star Wars Celebration in London, where a new trailer for the Lucasfilm spot debuted and an additional six minutes of the film were shown to a delighted crowd. The fifth Indiana Jones comes from director James Mangold,…



#indianajones #starwarscelebration #jamesmangold #harrisonford #phoebewallerbridge #moroccan #wallerbridge #nazi #madsmikkelsen #antoniobanderas