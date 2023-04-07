Average 30-year mortgage rate drops for 4th straight week

ViewFor the fourth consecutive week, the average long-term mortgage rate in the U.S. dropped, providing a positive outlook for potential homebuyers and a real estate market that has struggled since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.
The rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage dipped to 6.28% from...
ViewFor the fourth consecutive week, the average long-term mortgage rate in the U.S. dropped, providing a positive outlook for potential homebuyers and a real estate market that has struggled since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.