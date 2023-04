Paramount Global may put its online learning service for preschoolers, Noggin, on the block, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. A potential sale would be the latest in a series of changes at the media conglomerate as the company seeks to beef up its streaming strategy. The report comes on…



#paramount #noggin #betmediagroup #bet #vh1 #journal #nickelodeon #sesamestreet #sesameworkshop #nickjr