A new challenge to student loan forgiveness could hurt defrauded borrowers big time

A new challenge to student loan forgiveness could hurt defrauded borrowers big time

Upworthy

Published

Do you have questions about student loan forgiveness? Please email them to reporter Alicia Adamczyk at alicia.adamczyk@fortune.com. The U.S. Supreme Court could hear yet another case challenging student loan forgiveness, this time to reverse cancelation for hundreds of thousands of borrowers who…

#aliciaadamczyk #ussupremecourt #barackobama #evergladescollegeinc #supremecourt #florida #ohio #kylesudhoff #devryuniversity #fortune

Full Article