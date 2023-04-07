ProPublica’s bombshell report about Clarence Thomas and other links for your weekend review

ProPublica’s bombshell report about Clarence Thomas and other links for your weekend review

Upworthy

Published

We start today with a very troubling and explosive story from ProPublica’s Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski: “Clarence Thomas and the Billionaire.” The story reports that for more than 20 years, the Supreme Court justice has been treated to luxury vacations by billionaire…

#propublica #joshuakaplan #justinelliott #alexmierjeski #supremecourt #harlancrow #crow #easttexas #adirondacks #ussupremecourt

Full Article