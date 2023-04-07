Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Talking Divorce on New Song ‘Search & Rescue’

Drake is no stranger to taking jabs in his songs, and in his new single “Search & Rescue,” he’s apparently taking one at his frenemy Kanye West: The song features dialogue of West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, apparently talking about divorce. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and…



#drake #searchrescue #kanyewest #kimkardashian #kardashian #krisjenner #bnyx #jumbotronshitpoppin #lilyachty #justinraisen