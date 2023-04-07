Behind the Biggest Vinyl Sales Week of Lana Del Rey’s Career
Published
This week, Lana Del Rey released her ninth straight top 10 album on the Billboard 200, with Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd debuting at No. 3 on the chart. But it was the manner of that debut that caught the eye: of the 115,000 equivalent album units the record racked up in its…
#lanadelrey #oceanblvd #interscopegeffenam #geffenam #garykelly #billboardsexecutive #lanadelreys #genz #interscope #tapmanagement