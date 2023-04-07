‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Review: The Power of Christ (and Russell Crowe) Mostly Compels You in Yet Another Possession Chiller

On the face of it, “The Pope’s Exorcist” would have you believe that it’s rooted in the real-life experiences of the late Father Gabriele Amorth, the Catholic priest who served for 30 years as the head exorcist of the Diocese of Rome. Its screenwriting credits proclaim as much, for starters, while…



#popesexorcist #gabrieleamorth #catholic #diocese #rome #jesuit #loyolamarymount #loyola #edwardjsiebert #catholics