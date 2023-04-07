Morena Baccarin Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Return Is Up in the Air: ‘We Have Not Agreed on Terms,’ So ‘It May or May Not Work Out’

Is Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa Carlysle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? “It may or may not work out,” the actor said on a recent episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. According to Baccarin, she’s being courted to star in the upcoming “Deadpool 3,” but talks have…



#vanessacarlysle #marvelcinematic #insideofyouwith #michaelrosenbaum #mcu #firefly #wilsondeadpool #ryanreynolds #hughjackmans #jackman