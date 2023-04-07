‘Star Wars’ Reveals The Heir To The Empire In First ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

‘Star Wars’ Reveals The Heir To The Empire In First ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Upworthy

Published

You can usually tell quite a lot from a trailer. When Andor released its first trailer I was completely blown away. It looked like something completely new and different in the Star Wars universe—and it was, raising the bar on Lucasfilm’s entire suite of shows and movies. A long time ago in a…

#lucasfilm #ahsoka #starwarscelebration #clonewarsand #rebels #rosariodawson #mandalorian #universe #heirtoempire #thrawntrilogy

Full Article