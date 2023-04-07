Justice Clarence Thomas defends luxury trips with a Republican megadonor as 'hospitality from close personal friends'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as “among our dearest friends,” Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by…



#supremecourt #clarencethomas #harlancrow #describingcrow #propublica #crow #virginia #adirondackmountains #indonesia #ethics