Oregon is changing a half-century-old land-use law to make room for semiconductor development and gain an edge in attracting the multi-billion-dollar industry, upsetting farmers who see their livelihoods at risk. Lawmakers backing a bill that also provides about $200 million in grants to…



#oregon #annascharf #bill4 #tinakotek #oregonfarmbureau #oregonians #scharf #farmland #kimwallan #intel