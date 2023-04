Others were also incredibly excited to see the "Ahsoka" trailer feature Grand Admiral Thrawn, with many sharing their thoughts and theories. @_ChristopherM has their own hopes, and said, "We likely won't know for sure until the end of #Ahsoka but I would love to see THRAWN as the main antagonist…



#ahsoka #grandadmiral #davefiloni #starwars #darthvader #leonardodicaprio #raystevenson #darkjedi #joruus