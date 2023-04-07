'There isn’t many that can hang with that queen': Method Man and Mary J. Blige bring decades of friendship to the TV screen

While filming “Power Book II: Ghost,” Clifford “Method Man” Smith sometimes camped out in Mary J. Blige’s dedicated break area during their downtime to briefly warm up near her heater on a chilly New York set. Unlike most, Smith can randomly crash Blige’s space simply because of their decadeslong…



#powerbookiighost #maryjblige #starz #grammy #allineed #tical #bligesstrength #awomanfestival #atlanta #monetstewarttejada