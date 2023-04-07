Global Music Streams Hit 1 Trillion Milestone as Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Is Crowned Most-Consumed Song of 2023

Streaming remains music’s dominant driver with acts from all over the world hitting the top of the charts with milestone numbers — and in record speed. In fact, global music on-demand audio streams are growing at a faster pace than ever, with the latest study by research firm Luminate showing…



#luminate #sza #rb #sos #dieforyou #lovemeharder #duet #arianagrande #bizzarap #selenagomez