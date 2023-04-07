US to test Trump-era expedited migrant screening plan, again

ViewMigrants who enter the United States illegally will be screened by asylum officers while in custody under a limited experiment that provides them access to legal counsel, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.
The new approach will start with a tiny number of migrants next week. Officials said the trial run is...
