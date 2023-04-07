French Director and Johnny Depp Collaborator Maiwenn Sued for Assaulting Journalist

French actor-director Maiwenn, whose latest film “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp is set to open the Cannes Film Festival, is being sued by Edwy Plenel, the editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine for allegedly attacking him at a restaurant. A police complaint was filed on March 7 by Plenel,…



#jeannedubarry #johnnydepp #cannesfilmfestival #edwyplenel #mediapart #variety #afp #lucbesson #shannabesson #belgian