‘Babe’ Star James Cromwell Helps Save a Real Baby Pig from Slaughter, Names the Abandoned Piglet Babe

In a heartfelt example of life imitating art, “Babe” star James Cromwell is helping save a real baby big from being slaughtered. Cromwell serves as an honorary director at PETA and is working with the animal rights organization to transfer a piglet to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary after it fell…



#jamescromwell #cromwell #peta #himbabe #arthurhoggett #pennsylvania #madmax #georgemiller #chrisnoonan #academyaward