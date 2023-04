Super Mario fans in Japan will be the last to be able to watch the newest movie adaptations. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow explains why. Super Mario and his brother Luigi are “the most iconic and beloved characters in the gaming universe,” in the words of Chris Meledandri, founder and head of the…



#supermario #edludlow #chrismeledandri #nintendoco #subscribe #bloombergoriginals #bloombergquicktake #breakingnewson