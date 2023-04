As of March 24, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had issued more than 59 million tax refunds with an average refund amount of $2,903. That’s down about 11% from last year’s average tax refund of $3,263, but it’s still a big enough amount for most taxpayers to find a productive use. A refund in…



#marcus #goldmansachs #indiana #secureact20 #moneycom #cnnunderscoredmoney