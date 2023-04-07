The Pentagon is reviewing the possible leak of classified U.S. documents about Ukraine’s war effort and military strength
Published
The Pentagon is reviewing the possible leak of classified U.S. documents about Ukraine’s war effort and military strength, a Defense Department spokesperson said. The documents, posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram, outline Ukraine’s military strength, the state of the conflict,…
#pentagon #ukraine #defensedepartment #twitter #telegram #department #sabrinasingh #volodymyrzelenskyy #bellingcat #russian