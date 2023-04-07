Climate change adds to baseball's offensive boom as warmer air means about 50 more home runs per season, new study finds
Aaron Judge hitting his AL-record breaking 62nd home run in 2022. Researchers say at least 500 home runs since 2010 can likely be attributed to climate change and warmer temperatures. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Major League Baseball has seen an uptick in home runs in the past decade. Players and…
