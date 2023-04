"I Was Gonna Die On My Own:" Snowboarder Saved In Washington After Falling Into 'Spruce Trap' A wild video has surfaced online showing a skier rescuing a snowboarder in Washington state who had fallen into a tree well, also known as a 'spruce trap.' Seattle-based KOMO News said snowboarder Ian…



#iwasgonnadieonmyown #seattle #komonews #iansteger #mtbaker #steger #franciszuber #gopro #westcoast #snowbird