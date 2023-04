Twitter CEO Elon Musk has unfollowed Twitter Files reporter Matt Taibbi after the journalist announced he would no longer use the social media platform after it restricted sharing links to content on Substack, where Taibbi writes. Taibbi said he will ditch Twitter and stick with publishing on…



#elonmusk #twitter #matttaibbi #substack #substacknotes #notes #substacktaibbi #twitterfiles #capitolhill #files