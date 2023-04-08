Molly Shannon and Ego Nwodim Lose the Jonas Brothers in â€˜Saturday Night Liveâ€™ Promo

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of musical guest Jonas Bothers, host Molly Shannon, and Ego Nwodim in Studio 8H during promos for Saturday Night Live Molly Shannon returns to Studio 8H in Saturday Night Live promo â€” and loses the musical guest in the process. The former SNL castmember is setâ€¦



#kevinjonas #nickjonas #joejonas #jonasbothers #mollyshannon #egonwodim #studio #nightlive #snl #jonasbrothers