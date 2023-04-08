Pause in US development of AI would ‘simply benefit China,’ ex-Google boss Eric Schmidt warns
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt dismissed calls to pause the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems over safety fears – arguing a delay would only hand an advantage to China. Schmidt called for AI progress to continue despite his own reservations about the burgeoning technology,…
