AOC Slams GOP ‘Fascist Takeover of Our Statehouses’ After Tennessee Republicans Expel Democrats

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says the expulsion of two Black legislators from the Tennessee House of Representatives was no accident. “This is about the fascist takeover of our statehouses that Republicans have invested in in the last several decades,” she said on CNN Friday night. The two…



#republicans #justinjones #justinpearson #pearson #tennessee #aoc #andersoncooper #democrats #tennesseehouse #gloriajohnson