U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry of Texas was found guilty of murder Friday nearly three years after he fatally shot a protester during an anti-police brutality demonstration in Austin. Perry, 33, was indicted in 2021 on charges of murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct after he killed…



#usarmysergeant #danielperry #austin #garrettfoster #army #ak47 #perry #ronnyjackson #gregabbott #secondamendment