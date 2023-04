Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seen their popularity hit a new low among Brits after the release of their docuseries and memoir projects, which contained a number of royal bombshells, new poll data for the first quarter of 2023 has revealed. The duke and duchess have seen their popularity…



#meghanmarkle #brits #royalbombshells #oprahwinfrey #yougov #meghan #27 #22 #princeandrew #60