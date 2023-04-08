Star Wars Celebration: David Tennant & Lars Mikkelsen Join ‘Ahsoka’ Live-Action Series, Footage Revealed

The news was confirmed this morning on stage at Star Wars Celebration in London, where series creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau appeared alongside series lead Rosario Dawson. “You have to have him. He makes it work,” Filoni said of Tennant Tennant, best known for his turn as Doctor Who, will…



#davefiloni #jonfavreau #rosariodawson #filoni #adaytimeemmy #filoniandfavreau #larsmikkelsen #ahsoka #disney #starwarscelebration