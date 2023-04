The dog-themed cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin is spotted on a large outdoor billboard, thanks to a new integration. AntNetworX, a platform that aims to build a suite of user-friendly dApps with real-life utilities, has promoted its marketplace integration with Baby Doge Coin on a digital outdoor…



#babydogecoin #dapps #elonmusk #babysharkdance #babydoge #dubai #antnetworx #binancechain #ethereum #polygon