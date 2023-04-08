Marjorie Taylor Greene furious over Riley Gaines attack by trans activists

Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted with fury after an event featuring Riley Gaines was stormed by trans rights protesters on Thursday evening at San Francisco State University, with the former college swimmer claiming she was "hit multiple times." Responding to the incident on Twitter, the House…



#marjorietaylorgreene #rileygaines #twitter #gaines #turningpointusa #tuckercarlson #upd #newyorkcity #kristenshahverdian #liathomas