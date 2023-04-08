‘Ahsoka': Lars Mikkelsen Cast As Grand Admiral Thrawn in Disney+ Series
Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen has been cast as Grand Admiral Thrawn, the protagonist in the upcoming live-action “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” reprising the role he voiced in “Star Wars Rebels.” His casting was announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in London on Saturday. Thrawn first…
