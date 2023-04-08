IMF deal well on track, assures Pakistan finance minister Dar

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday assured a jittery nation that the much-delayed ninth review of the $7 billion IMF programme was well on track, a day after he cancelled his visit to Washington for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on the much-needed $1.1 billion bailout package aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt.