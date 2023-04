When Gadiel Galvez learned that the owner of his mobile home park south of Seattle was looking to sell, he and other residents worried their largely Latino community would be bulldozed to make way for another Amazon warehouse. → "Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (From Legacy Research) So, they…



#gadielgalvez #seattle #amazon #lakewood #galvez #roc #georgemccarthy #cambridge #massachusetts #victoriaobanion