Swimmer Riley Gaines Vows on Fox to Pursue ‘Legal Action’ Over Protesters Ambushing and ‘Terrorizing’ Her Over Trans Views
Published
Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines revealed she’s pursuing “legal action” after protesters ambushed her at a speaking event at the San Francisco State University where Gaines was speaking. Footage from the incident shows Gaines being escorted by police officers down a hallway while a group of…
#ncaa #rileygaines #foxfriends #louisbarker #gaines #rachelcamposduffy #nt #sfsu #mikepence #mediaite