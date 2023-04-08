Video of Jon Stewart accusing Pentagon of "corruption" viewed 1.4M times

A clip of former Daily Show host Jon Stewart accusing the Pentagon of "corruption" has gone viral online, racking up over a million views. Stewart, a comedian and political commentator who currently hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+, appeared at the War Horse Symposium in Chicago on…



#jonstewart #pentagon #apple #warhorsesymposium #kathleenhicks #departmentofdefense #cspan #hicks #twitter #comedycentral