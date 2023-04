Learn More Super Mario Bros. Movie Projected To Net The Biggest Box Office Debut Yet For An Animated Film Illumination and Nintendo are yahooing all the way to the bank after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie's" record-breaking opening weekend. Prior to the film's release, it was all but certain that…



#nintendo #supermariobrosmovie #chrispratt #frozen2 #mexico #unitedkingdom #warcraft