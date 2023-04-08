Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jack Black Sings 'Peaches' Music Video

Look out Justin Bieber, your hit single might have a new rival. Jack Black has brought his comedic energy and timing to the starring role of a music video set to Bowser’s song “Peaches” from the hit “Super Mario Bros.” film. The “Peaches” music video directed by Cole Bennett, watches Black climb…



#justinbieber #jackblack #colebennett #bowser #lyricallemonade #illuminiation #kingkoopa #chrispratt #anyataylorjoy #peachespeaches