Princess Cruises opened sales for its longest voyage yet- a 116 day cruise, touring six continents and starting at $19,999 per person. The full cruise starts at $19,999 per person for an inside stateroom, based on double occupancy. The 2,200-passenger Island Princess will visit 51 destinations,…



#islandprincess #centralamerica #africa #newzealand #southpacific #royalcaribbean #fortlauderdale #florida #dubai #sydney