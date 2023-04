Following his traumatic snowplow accident, actor Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery. In January, Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a 14,330-pound snow plow ran him over as he attempted to reach his nephew Alex in the snow. Renner’s recovery has been…



#jeremyrenner #renner #valencia #dianesawyer #abcnews #survival #triumph