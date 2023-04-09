Timothée Chalamet Doing His Own Singing In Bob Dylan Biopic, Says Director James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing. Director James Mangold teased his upcoming movie in a new interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration in London. He was asked if the Bones and All actor would sing and answered with…



#timothéechalamet #bobdylan #jamesmangold #starwarscelebration #indianajones #woodyguthrie #peteseeger #joanbaez #mangoldandchalamet #chalamet