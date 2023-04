China began a second day of drills around Taiwan on Sunday as the island's defence ministry reported multiple air force sorties and said it was monitoring the movement of China's missile forces, as the United States said it was watching too. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as…



#taiwan #tsaiingwen #j11 #rocketforce #peopleliberationarmy #taipei #nancypelosi #centralamerica #kevinmccarthy #beijing