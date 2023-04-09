Tests show Twitter has lifted restrictions on Kremlin-linked accounts, including Putin's, with some appearing in For You feeds, reversing an April 2022 policy
Published
Twitter has removed restrictions on Kremlin-linked accounts in the wake of its acquisition by tech billionaire Elon Musk, a review of the website has found. Tests from multiple accounts showed that Twitter’s search results, timeline and recommendation tools are showing users such as Vladimir…
#kremlin #elonmusk #vladimirputin #ukembassy #russian #ukraine #telegraph #foryou