Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade will dump huge sums of Ether into the market. Here’s everything you need to know

April 12 marks the end of one of the most patient waits in blockchain history. From then on, Ethereum investors can finally withdraw a $31 billion stash of ETH that started piling up at the tail end of 2020. That’s due to Ethereum’s latest upgrade, dubbed Shanghai, which unlocks close to 18…



#eth #ethereum #shanghai #defillama #eip3651 #eip3860 #eip3855 #capella #ethereum20 #jimmcdonald